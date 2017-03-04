Bill Holter’s Commentary

Whether asleep or awake, it is obvious our entire financial system runs on “confidence”, this is a given. If this story is true, does it inspire confidence? If it is not true …does it inspire confidence? Do you believe this scandal will be the last? As I have been harping on “truth bombs”, can you see them as they surface? Do you understand the point and the “why” to this post? “Truth Trumps Confidence”, a nice play on words but please understand its meaning!

Obama Administration Denies Towergate: Insiders Blast Donald Trump’s Claims Obama Wire-Tapped His Phones At Trump Tower Before The Election In ‘Nixon/Watergate’ Style Scandal

March 4, 2017

The Obama administration has denied President Donald Trump’s claims that Barack Obama wire-tapped his phones at Trump Tower before the election.

Ben Rhodes, the former policy advisor for Obama, blasted Trump’s accusations on Twitter: ‘No President can order a wiretap. Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you.’

Rhodes’ response came shortly after Trump fired off a flurry of tweets early Saturday morning claiming that the former president had been spying on him in October, a month before his election victory.

