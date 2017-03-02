Bill Holter’s Commentary

Now they call for Jeff Sessions to resign …significantly upping the ante. As I wrote yesterday, a race is on between either trashing the Trump administration or indictments and perp walks. My money is on truth bombs that shock the world to its core!

Key G.O.P. Lawmakers Say Jeff Sessions Should Recuse Himself From Russia Inquiry

March 2, 2017

WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans began breaking ranks on Thursday to join Democrats in demanding that Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuse himself from overseeing an investigation into contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. Those calls came after the disclosure that Mr. Sessions himself spoke with the Russian ambassador last year, in seeming contradiction to his testimony at his confirmation hearing.

The partisan furor that broke out with the Justice Department’s acknowledgment of the contacts late Wednesday began to take on a bipartisan sheen as the controversy spilled into Thursday morning.

The House majority leader, Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Mr. Sessions “needs to clarify” his testimony and that he also thought Mr. Sessions should recuse himself from Russia-linked investigations.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

The last of the rough riders… and maybe the end of “Bundy standoffs” for at least the next four years?

New Interior Secretary Zinke Rides Horse To Work On First Day

March 2, 2017

As Politico’s John Bresnahan first noted, anyone scoping out the Dept of the Interior today was greeted with an odd sight:Trump’s new Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, rode a horse to his first day of work at the department’s Washington, D.C., headquarters, Thursday morning. Zinke wore a cowboy hat, boots and jeans for the Thursday morning ride, which preceded a welcoming event in the lobby of the building.

Photos tweeted by Zinke and by Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement show the former Navy SEAL riding with U.S. Park Police officers. “Honored to stand with the brave officers of @USParkPolice – these professionals put their lives on the line for us,” Zinke tweeted.

Why a horse? The transportation choice aligns with Zinke’s choice to brand himself as a conservative and conservationist in the mold of President Teddy Roosevelt, a strong advocate for outdoor recreation who established numerous national parks. As The Hill adds, Zinke was Montana’s sole House representative before the Senate confirmed him to the Interior post Wednesday. Vice President Pence swore him in Wednesday night.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

$2 billion worth of silver sold? …if I’m not mistaken, total global silver production in a year is about $15 billion. In layman’s terms, almost two months of global silver production was sold in minutes. Again, “who” actually has this amount of silver and “who” (what idiot?) would ever sell in this fashion and not be fired for destroying their own price to sell at? Clearly an effort to keep silver from crossing its 200 day moving average just over $18 but nothing to see here, especially by the CFTC. The day will come when gold and silver cannot be had for ANY amount of fiat, make sure you are sitting on your stack when that day arrives!

Silver Is Collapsing On Massive Volume

March 2, 2017

At exactly 1130ET (as Europe closed), someone decided to unload over $2 billion notional of silver into the futures pits…

Over 23,000 Silver futures contracts suddenly puked into the market as soon as Europe closed…

