I had a long conversation with Jim Sunday evening regarding the increase in volume and pitch to sabotage President Trump. He asked that I write an article addressing the push/pull toward impeaching or at least neutering him. The “movement” to impeach him (even before taking office) has grown and now looks like there are actual odds the “left” will try in reality.

I wrote “the left” above but in reality it is not just the left as we have seen Paul Ryan, Darrell Issa and other so called conservatives begin to change colors. The reality is Donald Trump is up against a very powerful machine that is entrenched and sucking the life out of the country. This machine is not U.S. centric but in fact has tentacles all over the world with a stranglehold on many “not so sovereign” governments.

The story has been Russia, Russia, Russia, in a he said she said fashion. To this point there is and has been zero evidence directly tying Mr. Trump to Russia…but no matter, they may make some up. Michael Flynn did resign after admitting he spoke to a Russian minister though we still do not have transcripts. We believe Mr. Flynn most certainly asked Russia to not take the bait and retaliate at further U.S. sanctions after the election but before the inauguration. For this, Jim and I believe he should be given the medal of honor for averting WW III. We ask, where was the press, where were the left AND the right when president Obama was caught on a hot microphone in conversation with Russian president Medvedev saying “I will have more flexibility after the next election”? His statement of course fully understood and followed by Mr. Medvedev responding “I will inform Vladimir”. Where was the outrage then?!

As quipped above, we believe something will be “made up” in an effort to impeach President Trump. It is now most likely a “race” to get something started as fast as possible, prior to AG Jeff Sessions handing down any indictments. Please understand, this is a fight to the death between light and dark, and ANYTHING goes! Ask yourself this simple question, if President Trump was truly pulling the strings …and truly in bed with Russia, then why is it five Russian diplomats have recently been assassinated or had “untimely” heart attacks? These men were all long time personal friends of Mr. Putin, it certainly looks like he is being goaded into responding with force.

But why? Why does it (and has for several years) appear like the U.S. is trying to incite a war with Russia? This question I believe is most simple of all, the “deep state” either believes they can pull off another WWI or WWII where they pull the economy from the jaws of depression…or more likely, they know the current system cannot continue and must kick the table over. I have been on the record for at least two years, “they must place blame” on something other than their Ponzi, blood sucking policies as reason for the collapse.

This is a very dangerous game both nationally and internationally. Internationally they are playing with human annihilation. Nationally they are playing with revolution, this needs a little explaining. If Mr. Trump is impeached, it will require votes from the right to do so …immediately after the people have spoken by taking both houses and 35 governorships. Should impeachment go forward, Joe six pack will take to the streets. Mr. six pack should not be confused with a bunch of delirious snowflakes carrying signs and backed up by paid vandals. No, Mr. six pack will be PACKING! He will be packing long arms and laden with full clips. Interestingly, there are many, and a majority of “law enforcement” named “JOE SIXPACK” who actually still believe in the rule of law.

Personally, as I hear of the prospects of impeachment, unless some “evidence”, REAL evidence, were to come out that actually makes sense and not a piece of Swiss cheese logic, I (and Jim) have personally decided to be Joe six packs. We are in a fight to retain, or to lose our country altogether. True Americans put up with huge transgressions over the past eight (and many prior) years. Like it or not, we were led by a Muslim president, probably not a natural born citizen and of questionable sexuality …but we did not riot, we did not destroy our neighbors businesses. No, we voted, because that is the “civilized” thing to do…

What I am arriving at is this, Joe six pack will not stand idly by when he is finally told “your vote does not matter”. Mr. six pack was fooled for many years when his “choices” were not really a choice, a vote for either one was a vote for “the machine”. Mr. six pack got wise to this and decided throw a monkey wrench into the machine. Joe can be told, and can accept many things. What he will not accept is “your vote does not count”! We hope it does not come to this but the road map shows that most all roads do lead to it. The odds, whether you like them or not, appear to favor an internal civil war unless the bastards get us nuked first.

(The above was written early Tuesday. It was purposely held until after President Trump addressed the nation and Congress. He vowed to put Americans, and “America” first. The man is trying to fulfill the promises he ran on (what a novel idea!) which is in direct opposition to the deep state and globalists plans. He said many things, many that even someone with any retained sanity on the left should applaud. He spoke to Americans as an AMERICAN! Now we must wait to see what the reaction is from the deep state and their propaganda media machine. Does the push from the deep state continue with more volume and shrill? They need to be very careful in how and how far they push as Joe six pack has his limits… the election as proof. The race is on between impeachment and indictments. Arrests and perp walks of high enough profile individuals will go a long way toward this country taking the correct fork in the road)!

Standing watch,

Bill Holter

Holter-Sinclair collaboration