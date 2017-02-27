Bill Holter’s Commentary

What a novel idea, food for actual work? Who will be the second state? Finances generally force some form of sanity, not always quickly but mathematically an eventuality.

Maine Drops 9,000 From Food Stamps After Refusal To Comply With Work Requirements

February 26, 2017

Republican Governor Paul LePage dared to begin enforcing Maine’s volunteer and work requirements for food stamp (SNAP) recipients to keep their benefits. The end result was more than 9,000 non-disabled adults getting dropped from the program.

As CNS News’ Eric Schiener reports, a Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) spokesman tells the Associated Press that 12,000 non-disabled adults were in Maine’s SNAP program before Jan. 1 – a number that dropped to 2,680 by the end of March…

The rules prevent adults, who are not disabled and do not have dependents, from receiving food stamps for more than three months unless they work at least 20 hours a week, participate in a work-training program, or meet volunteer guidelines for 24 hours out of the month.

More….