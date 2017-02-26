Dear TRX/TNX Shareholders,

Thank you for your cooperation during our “Go To Meeting” call today. It was my desire to have the call be available to the most shareholders. Since most shareholders work Monday to Friday, this meant having the meeting on a Saturday at a reasonable time. This day and time precluded the availability of the technical support which was obviously needed. For those who participated, my sincere appreciation.

I look forward to meeting with you again under more desirable technical circumstances on Monday. Your questions have been noted. Enjoy the remainder of your weekend, and again, thank you for the time we shared.

Login and call-in details for Monday’s “Go To Meeting” are below. We hope you will be able to join.

Respectfully yours,

Jim

New Meeting

Monday, Feb 27, 2017 9:00 AM PST/12:00 PM EST

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/558643037

You can also dial in using your phone:

United States: +1 (646) 749-3122

Access Code: 558-643-037

If this is your first time using GoToMeeting, try a test session at: http://help.citrix.com/getready