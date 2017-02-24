Dear Friends,

Thank you for all your requests for information concerning the AGM. I have received such a large volume of requests that it would literally take weeks to return all calls. Since many of you share the same or similar interests, it is in the best interests of all of us to set up a “Go to Meeting” call. This will enable all shareholders to benefit equally in the information and answers to questions.

I intend to speak for approximately an hour, and then take questions from Registered Stockholders for at least 15 minutes. During the first hour, I intend to address many of the questions of general interest, and this will allow unaddressed questions to be asked and answered to the degree appropriate and permitted in the question period.

The “Go to Meeting” call is scheduled for Saturday, February 25th, at 12 noon, EST. For anyone not available at that time, this meeting will be replayed on Monday, February 27th at 12 noon EST.

For call and login information for this meeting, please refer to the instructions below.

Thank you so much for your overwhelming interest and support. I welcome this opportunity to speak with you.

Respectfully yours,

Jim Sinclair

New Meeting

Saturday, Feb 25, 2017 12:00 PM EST

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/873569117

You can also dial in using your phone:

United States: +1 (646) 749-3122

Access Code: 873-569-117

If this is your first time using GoToMeeting, try a test session at: http://help.citrix.com/getready