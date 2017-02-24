Bill Holter’s Commentary

It is never good to slap your banker in the face lest you find your credit cards cancelled!

Beijing Responds To Trump Charge China Is A “Grand Champion At Currency Manipulation”

February 24, 2017

When it comes to the latest US stance vis-a-vis China’s currency manipulation, the jury is out, and based on two recent statements it is more confused than ever.

The reason why is that shortly after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said in a Bloomberg TV interview that there is “no urgency to brand China a currency manipulator”, and that no announcement on currency manipulation will come before the Treasury’s April report (which contradicted an October pledge by candidate Donald Trump to direct his Treasury secretary to name China a manipulator on the first day of his administration), hours later Reuters released an interview with Trump in which he accused China of being a “grand champion” at currency manipulation, adding he had not “held back” in his assessment that China manipulates its yuan currency.

“I think they’re grand champions at manipulation of currency. So I haven’t held back. We’ll see what happens.”

This morning China responded Trump’s accusation, when Beijing said it has no intention of using currency devaluation to its advantage in trade, which presumably excludes China’s August 2015 devaluation which unleashed a period of acute market volatility. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he hoped the United States could “fully and correctly” view the exchange rate issue.

