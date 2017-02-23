Interest rates are blowing out and the question is who goes first

January was the worst month for European government bonds in history with all the bonds blowing out. TCW, the US asset manager that runs world’s largest actively managed bond fund, has eliminated its exposure to Eurozone bank debt over fears these lenders are “excessively risky”. Soon the interest rates will reach crucial levels led by the US. What I mean by that is that the US Treasury 10y rates will reverse the 35-year trend and exceed the 3% level which will cause huge bond losses. The way the US interest rates go the rest of the world goes especially in the intertwined world we are living today.

10-year U.S. Treasuries are resting at 2.45% because the ECB and BOJ are buying $150 billion a month of their own bonds and much of that money then flows from 10 basis points JGB’s and 45 basis point Bunds into 2.45% U.S. Treasuries. A $12 trillion global central bank balance sheet looks permanent and is growing at over $1 trillion a year, thanks to the ECB and the BOJ. Without that financial methadone, both bond and stock markets worldwide would sink and produce a tantrum of significant proportions. Gross believes that without QE from the ECB and BOJ that 10-year U.S. Treasuries would rather quickly rise to 3.5% and the U.S. economy would sink into recession. And with scarcity of supply of long-term government bonds the illiquidity is severely constraining the efficiency of the bond-buying program of the central banks in keeping interest rates down.

We see situations of upward pressure on interest rates in Europe with Italian interest rates rising from 1% in the beginning of September to 2.35% (+135%) on January 30, 2017. In Germany the pace of inflation more than doubled in December, driven by a surge in oil (low base effect). Consumer prices rose 1.7% from a year ago, recording the biggest jump on record according to the Federal Statistics Office in Wiesbaden. German interest rates rose from a negative 0.20% at the end of September to a positive 0.50% on January 30. And then we of course have the Japanese situation. Japan’s 10-year yield surged as traders judged the central bank’s recent expanded bond purchases of 450 billion yen ($4 billion) to be insufficient to cap borrowing costs as global rates continued rising and steepening around the globe. As a result the 10Y yield on the JGBs rose as much as 4 bps to 0.14% on February 2, 2017, the highest since January of 2016, the market was clearly hoping for even more. Furthermore there may be a scarcity in long-dated supply, arguably the stuff of Kuroda’s nightmares. We see the same situation of scarcity of supply everywhere and thus the failing of the central banks policies.

Italy world’s third largest bond market (€2.2trn) could cause the dominos to fall

Italy is the third or fourth largest bond market in the world amounting to €2.2trn with bank NPLs (Non-Performing Loans) of €360bn and youth unemployment of 40%. Do you think that Italy raising €20bn and “rescuing” Monte Paschi with €8.8bn solves the Italian banking crisis? Think again what do you think what interest rates rising from 0.99% September 1, 2016 to 2.35% on January 30, 2017 are telling us. If it is risk or inflation doesn’t really matter rates have more than doubled since September and I think we will see 4% in Italy before the end of 2017 worsening the Italian debt situation further.

Next to that without any stable Government, from 1945 to 1994 (49 years) Italy had 61 Governments, how much accountability do you think there really is and time to seriously tackle structural problems. On January 25, 2017 Italy’s Constitutional Court approved a new voting system based on proportional representation that raises the chance of an early election this summer whilst for the time being an interim cabinet has been appointed. On top of the Italian conundrum we have the elections in The Netherlands, March 13, France, April 23 and Germany, September 2017 that are clearly signifying a pull to the right, with people fed up with politicians and an islamitization of Europe, representing multiple potential exits from the EU which each can cause the break up of the EU with all its consequences.

The tools in the toolbox are getting exhausted and there is no plan B!

It should be clear by now that it looks like all the tools in the toolbox are getting exhausted and it feels like all these events are converging with the weakest chain (3% US Treasury rates, China’s Yuan, Italy’s banks/bond market) snapping first subsequently followed by the lesser weak chains. This world is more interconnected than it has ever been (all banks hold billions of national and foreign government paper and international trade) in history and therefore the danger of a global ripple effect is more serious than ever. France for example holds in excess of €250bn of Italian bonds. And Germany stands out as the biggest creditor with net claims of €754.1bn. They can kiss goodbye to that money! Less than 4 years ago, and shortly after his infamous “whatever it takes” threat to speculators, Mario Draghi responded to a question, saying, “there is no Plan B” when it comes to contingency plans for a Eurozone nation leaving the monetary union. So much for that, he is basically saying “bad luck” if it doesn’t work.

Draghi was also quoted saying “that member states can exit the EU but first have to repay their debt”. Though when like Italy you have €2.2trn in Government debt and a Debt/GDP ratio of 132%, youth unemployment of 40% and NPL €360bn+ explain to me how you are going to repay debt being Italy or any country for that sake? And when Italy reinstates the Lire how is this currency inheriting a huge debt load going to be well positioned to repay the huge Euro debt? Well in one quite simple answer it will not, it will further undermine the credibility of debt and the currencies. Conclusion ergo an exit of Italy out of the EU will cause huge debt defaults. And I don’t believe investors will massively flee into the US dollar because an Italian exit will finally make investors aware that debt is debt and the situation isn’t better in Japan, China or the US for that sake.

© Gijsbert Groenewegen