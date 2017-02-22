Dear Bruce,

Thanks for your excellent note.

I have been doing this as JSM for 14 years.

If Hillary was in office, I would be in a political re-education camp.

Is Trump really safe?

Is he really the Second Coming?

Let’s be sure first.

I gave you in JSM $1058 as the low in gold.

Gold may go to $50,000.

That is the entire story. All else is noise.

Ry,

Jim

Jim,

I’m an earnest 69-year-old investor in precious metals (physical and equities), and have followed you since the late-90s; at first, through media references and interviews, then near-daily via your website. There’s no single human being I trust more for honest insights about investing in gold and silver.

Over the past year, however, I’ve noticed a more ideological bent to your postings…a shift I attribute to the Presidential campaign and your recent partnering with Bill Holter. And while you’re no less entitled to personal opinions than any other citizen, that’s not why I’ve faithfully sought your counsel for almost two decades.

Please let “the old Jim” loose in future postings, and stick to insights about AU and AG.

God bless,

Bruce

Wolfgang,

This is exactly what Jim wrote about years ago when he termed the phrase “MOPE”. Wait until Project Veritas releases hundred’s of hours of backroom (allegedly CNN) video tomorrow. I’ll bet these videos will be truth bombs of previously unimaginable force!

Bill

Jim/Bill,

The ramifications of this admission are far reaching. Far beyond the simple Trump agenda.

Think about stocks, precious metals, spin on economic data, global politics, wars, etc.

People are continually being led to slaughter and don’t even know it. Finally we are approaching an era of enlightenment. Open your eyes folks. The Press is going the way of Sunday comics; taken for its humor and soon to disappear from households.

Anyone who is naïve enough to be believe the Press are an objective source of information deserves to get hoodwinked.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

MSNBC Anchor: “Our Job” Is To “Control Exactly What People Think”

February 22, 2017

During a lively discussion centered on fears that President Trump is “trying to undermine the media,” MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski let slip the awesome unspoken truth that the media’s “job” is to “actually control exactly what people think.”

SCARBOROUGH: “Exactly. That is exactly what I hear. What Yamiche said is what I hear from all the Trump supporters that I talk to who were Trump voters and are still Trump supporters. They go, ‘Yeah you guys are going crazy. He’s doing — what are you so surprised about? He is doing exactly what he said he is going to do.’”

BRZEZINSKI: “Well, I think that the dangerous, you know, edges here are that he is trying to undermine the media and trying to make up his own facts. And it could be that while unemployment and the economy worsens, he could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think. And that, that is our job.”

Jim/Bill,

Although this article addresses Germany’s gold repatriation, it also reinforces what you’ve been saying for years now…GOTS. Securities you’ve purchased, if not registered in your name, are not really yours. Cash in the bank…same deal. Not yours.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

World’s 2nd Largest Stockpile of Gold Leaves the United States

February 21, 2017

No one ever thinks about counterparty risk until it becomes a problem… and by then it’s too late.

But counterparty risk becomes a BIG deal, and QUICKLY, when the system stops functioning normally…

From Simon Black, Sovereign Man:

About 20 years ago when I was still a cadet at West Point, my economics professor organized a class trip to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The part of the trip that I remember most was touring the Fed’s high security vault, 80 feet below street level beneath the bank’s main office building downtown.

Jim/Bill,

Remember Draghi (Goldmans vice chair) the Clintons and Greece manipulated the entry of Greece into the EMU, for $1bn+ fee, under false pretenses for which European taxpayers are now paying!

CIGA Gijsbert

Mr Draghi, what are you afraid of? Release #TheGreekFiles!

February 20, 2017

What is this campaign?

Deep in a vault in the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) lie #TheGreekFiles, a legal opinion about the ECB’s actions towards Greece in 2015 that could send shockwaves across Europe.

As a European taxpayer, you paid for these documents. But the ECB’s boss, ex-Goldman Sachs head Mario Draghi, says you can’t see them.

So former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis and MEP Fabio de Masi, together with a broad alliance of politicians and academics (below), have announced they will file a mass freedom of information request to the ECB to uncover #TheGreekFiles once and for all.

More…