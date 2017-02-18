Bill Holter’s Commentary

Is Mr. Greenspan trying to save his reputation before the Titanic submerges?

Gold Standard Needed Now More Than Ever? – Alan Greenspan Comments

February 17, 2017

(Kitco News) – It would be best not to be short-sighted when it comes to gold; at least that is what one former Fed chair says.

“[T]he risk of inflation is beginning to rise…Significant increases in inflation will ultimately increase the price of gold,” noted Alan Greenspan, Federal Reserve chairman from 1987 to 2006, in an interview published in the World Gold Council’s Gold Investor February issue.

“Investment in gold now is insurance. It’s not for short-term gain, but for long-term protection.”

