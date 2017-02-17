Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

- Inflation Surge Was Due to Gasoline Prices, Not to an Overheating Economy; Beware the Fed!

- January 2017 Monthly CPI Inflation Rose by 0.55%, Pushing Annual CPI-U Inflation to a 58-Month High of 2.50%, with CPI-W at 2.51% and ShadowStats at 10.3%

- January Monthly PPI Goods Inflation Up by 1.01%, Construction Up by 0.26%, Services Up by 0.27%, Total PPI Up by 0.63%;

Total Final-Demand PPI Annual Inflation at a 29-Month High of 1.73%

- Inflation-Adjusted Annual M3 Growth Is Signaling an Economic Downturn

- January Nominal Retail Sales Gain of 0.36% Was Less than Inflation; Inflation-Adjusted Real Sales Declined by 0.19% (-0.19%) for the Month.

- Real Earnings Contracted Quarterly in Fourth-Quarter 2016, On Track for First-Quarter 2017 Annual and Quarterly Declines

- January Production Was Down by 1.11% (-1.11%) from Its Pre-Recession High, Down by 2.00% (-2.00%) from Its One-Month, November 2014 Recovery; Manufacturing Was Down 5.69% (-5.69%) from a Never-Recovered Pre-Recession Peak

- Despite Continuing Nonsense Volatility in Monthly Data and Revisions, Smoothed Housing Starts and Permits Held in Non-Recovering, Low-Level Stagnation, Down Respectively by 45% (-45%) and 43% (-43%) from Pre-Recession Peaks

- Broad Outlook of Continuing Economic Stagnation/Renewed Downturn Is Unchanged

