Can you imagine the insult of being arrested for a crime you committed when you knew it was a crime? What a travesty of justice.

Fear Spreads In L.A. After Immigration ‘Raid,’ Advocates Claim. Officials Say Arrests Are ‘Routine.”

February 10, 2017

The panicked emails and phone calls began streaming in from community members at about 11 a.m. Thursday morning, inundating Los Angeles immigration lawyers with far more cases than usual. Immigrant advocate groups claim that more than 100 people had been taken into custody by federal immigration officials in Southern California Thursday, indicating a “coordinated sweep” in arrests and heightening fears that Donald Trump’s promise to crackdown on deportations had begun to take effect.

Police and immigration officials denied the “raids” and disputed the claim that the arrests were part of a more stringent approach, saying any detentions were simply part of “routine” enforcement activities. But a flurry of calls regarding arrests spurred immigration attorneys into rapid response efforts, and prompted protests on the streets of downtown Los Angeles.

“We know the daily patterns of people being picked up and taken,” Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, or CHIRLA, said in an interview with The Washington Post. “There’s a natural flow of enforcement that happens every day. But this was not normal.”

FBI Investigating Identities Of Masked Rioters At UC Berkeley Protest

February 9, 2017

BERKELEY, Calif. — Officials are trying to determine the identities of a small group of black-clad rioters who became violent during a protest against a far-right commentator’s appearance at UC Berkeley.

According to the Associated Press, police said a small masked group wearing black showed up as night fell to riot against a talk given by Milo Yiannopoulos, editor of Breitbart News.

The identities of the masked rioters are still unknown, and the FBI has been called in to assist in the investigation, Berkeleyside.com reported.

