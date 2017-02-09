Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

When going out to eat on the coast bring your Geiger counter.

MSM found this as not important enough to focus on when it occurred or even now.

Incredibly High Radiation Levels Discovered At Crippled Fukushima Plant

February 9, 2017

Newly-discovered radiation levels in one of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant’s reactors are stunningly high, the Japan Times and others have reported. The space is so radioactive that even a robot couldn’t last two hours, let alone a human.

It was on March 11, 2011, that the coastal power plant in Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture was hit by a tidal wave, which not only cut off the plant’s electrical power, also took out the generators that provided its backup power. The natural disaster triggered the meltdown of three reactors at the plant.

The new readings come from inside reactor two, where the radiation levels are 530 sieverts per hour, according to Tepco, the Tokyo Electric Power Company. That’s highly radioactive— most radiation is measured in thousandths of a sievert, a unit called a millisievert.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

This is a problem for President Trump and it is a very tough one among many.

America Buys Gobs Of Foreign Electronics, Cars, Clothes

February 7, 2017

President Donald Trump has promised to boost the economy and create more good-paying American jobs by lowering a high U.S. trade deficit, but a problem long in the making is not going to be remedied anytime soon.

The trade gap rose slightly in 2016 to a four-year high of $502 billion, marking the 41st deficit in a row. The last time the U.S. ran a surplus was in 1975, according to U.S. Census figures.

The problem for the White House is simple. Although the U.S. makes as much stuff as ever, manufacturing has declined sharply as a percentage of the domestic economy.

