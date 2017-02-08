Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Hypocrisy to infinity.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The lastest from John Williams’ www.shadowstats.com

- Fourth-Quarter and Annual 2016 Real Merchandise-Trade Deficits Were Worst in 10 Years, with Implied Negative GDP Revisions

- Downside Payroll Benchmark Revisions to First-Half 2016 were Accompanied by an Offsetting Growth Accelerator Added to Second-Half 2016

- Upside Annual Bias Factors Were Boosted to Roughly 993,000 Jobs from 841,000, Despite Indicated Overstatement of 2016 Payroll Growth

- Current Employment Gains Exaggerated by Highly Questionable Revisions and Revamped Seasonal-Adjustment Modeling (Still Not Comparable Month-to-Month)

- Annual Growth Rates in January Payrolls and Full-Time Employment Still at Multi-Year Lows; Payroll Growth Weakest Since Exiting the Recession

- January 2017 Unemployment Rates Rose: U.3 Rose to 4.8% from 4.7%, U.6 Rose to 9.4% from 9.2%, ShadowStats-Alternate Rate Rose to 22.9% from 22.7%

- Real Construction Spending Remained in Stagnant Non-Recovery, Still 23% (-23%) Shy of Its Pre-Recession High

- December Real Median Household Income Took a Statistically-Significant Hit

- January 2017 M3 Annual Growth at 3.6%, in Context of a Major Fed Benchmarking Reducing M3 and M2 Annual Growth Rates, Reflecting an Intensifying Flight to Cash into M1

“No. 864: Labor Detail and Revisions, Construction Spending and Consumer Liquidity ”

