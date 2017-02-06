Trump: ‘Dishonest Press’ Won’t Report Terrorist Attacks

February 6, 2017

President Trump used his first speech to military service members Monday to accuse the news media of refusing to report on terrorist attacks.

Speaking at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Trump rattled off a series of strikes carried out by “radical Islamic terrorists,” from the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks to recent plots carried out in Paris and Nice, France.

“It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported,” he told a group of senior commanders. “And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it.”

