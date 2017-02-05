End of Fed Independence! House Financial Services Committee Sends Warning Letter to Yellen “This is Unacceptable”

February 3, 2017

The Trump team wasted no time in telling Fed Chair Janet Yellen what is and is not acceptable.

Patrick McHenry, the vice chairman of the House financial services committee, sent Yellen a letter of admonishment regarding international negotiations the Fed conducts in secret, with no oversight.

One line stands out: “This is unacceptable”. The preceding paragraph tears into the Fed’s secret negotiations with foreign bureaucrats, “without transparency, accountability, or the authority to do so.”

