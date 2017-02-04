Dear President Trump, you have legal precedent for your ban on illegal immigration. The McCarran-Walter Act of 1952, duly passed by Congress, signed by Harry Truman and last used by Jimmy Carter in 1979 to prevent Iranian immigration. How is it possible a judge from Seattle can rule in direct opposition to law already on the books and duly made as law? As you promised on the campaign trail to enforce laws already on the books, using and enforcing McCarran-Walter can be added to the promises you have already kept.

Sincerely, James E. Sinclair and William L. Holter