When did we start ignoring the laws of sedition?

Clearly a movement is being promoted to usurp our government, by a Georgetown professor no less!

This is how most view Sedition…..

However, there is a fine line here. Freedom to voice your opinion does NOT equate to an attempt to overthrow the government!

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

Media Promotes Military Coup to Remove Trump from Office

February 2, 2017

(Intellihub) In yet another astonishing attack on the very legitimacy of the Trump presidency, multiple high-profile news outlets have published an article that floats the idea of using the military to remove Trump from office.

Writing for Foreign Policy, Georgetown University professor and Schwartz senior fellow at the New America Foundation, Rosa Brooks discusses three ways that the left believes they may be able to remove the rightfully elected president from office.

Brooks first touches on the ludicrous idea of impeaching Trump for literally nothing more than intelligence agency disinformation and political differences. She then moves on to the played out idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove the president which would require his entire cabinet turning against him.

I was wondering, as the left actually takes up arms calling for an over throw of the government if the Law of Sedition was still on the books. The Supreme Court has said that Freedom of Speech does not license a person to “yell fire In a theater”.

If it was still on the books then looks at these liberals showing their truer colors. Almost every dictator has come from the left including Hitler.

If you commit Sedition lock them up.

Wolfgang, it will get far worse before it gets better and an odds on chance in my opinion we will need to physically stand tall in protection of our nation.

My name is Alonso and have been your fan for years, thanks for all your free and amazing information and knowledge. I would like to share my ideas and knowledge from over 20 years of traveling around the world. I have noticed that most of the gold bugs are saying the dollar is going to crash this year, I have being hearing this very strongly for the last4 to 5 years approximately , it feels to me like were in the “wolf wolf wolf” stage, people are losing trust in the information all over. No matter what the media says, from traveling around the world people are still running away from their currency to dollars. If no big swan will arrive then the dollar will been one of the last standing currencies. Hope you have time to comment and thanks again for all.

Wishing you years of health and happiness.

The value of paper currency is its ability to maintain or increase buying power over time. The value of a currency is not the USDX or any other index of the dollar versus other currencies.

Watching the USDX is watching a race to the bottom which could show the dollar the strongest in a period when other currencies are losing buying power faster than the dollar. Yet the dollar is also losing buying power

That has nothing to do with stability of the dollar or any other fiat currency.

Chicken Little is an excellent provocative article for those sitting on their hands with the look of a deer in the headlights. It is incredible. Even the ones you love sit there and let 70 to 100 thousand dollars get sucked into the abyss even when you give them the cold hard facts, charts, explanations…On my extreme frustration with displaying the truth, I told my dad; “you are not a tree, you can move. If you do not move, there will be nothing including your [mom and dad] social security checks.” And still nothing.

It makes you want to give up, but a last once a year reminder may knock them out of their complacency, apathy and trust in the banksters. I hope.

ALL savings, checking, retirements, brokerage accounts…ended up with a zero balance in 1929. We are clearly in the exact same scenario today. You can feel the quiet before the avalanche. Feel the snow crackling beneath your feet?

On Monday, President Trump signed and Executive Order to get the United States out of the Trans Pacific “Partnership”. This is a decision that every citizen of the United State (Left, Right and Middle of the Road) should cheer.

Why?

As Paul Craig Roberts (former Assistant Treasury Secretary under Ronald Reagan) said in an article yesterday:

…..the most strategic part of these agreements (TPP & TAP) is that they make global corporations immune from the laws of the countries in which they do business if those laws adversely impact the profits of the global corporations.

Who decides the question? Not the courts of the countries or a world court.

The question is decided by a corporate tribunal staffed only by corporations.

In other words, the sovereign laws of sovereign countries, such as France’s laws against GMOs, are subject to damage suits decided by corporate tribunals, which means the end of the legal sovereignty of countries.

Please let THAT sink in for a minute!

Without Trump’s bold move, we all would be heading toward a world in which a very small handful of Global Corporate Elite Oligarchs would ultimately have the power to dictate EVERYTHING each and every one of us would be allowed to do in EVERY aspect of our lives. Life as we know it today would have been over forever.

So, whether you like Trump or hate him, you should thank him for this decision.

Italy government bond 10y rising sharply is this foreboding something? 4% within reach? Anyway, we’re seeing higher interest rates everywhere!

CIGA Gijsbert