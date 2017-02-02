Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Hard to understand why all liberals are going wild.

Oh my! We will miss them so.

Iran To Ditch The Dollar In Wake Of Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’

January 30, 2017

The Iranian government is to stop using the US dollar in its official statements, according to a report in the local English-language daily the Financial Tribune.

The decision was announced by Central Bank of Iran governor Valiollah Seif during a television interview on the evening of January 29 and, according to the paper, is due to take effect from the start of the new fiscal year on 21 March. It will affect all official financial and foreign exchange reports.

The move is significant in the light of the recent ‘Muslim ban’ by US President Donald Trump, which prevents anyone from Iran and six other Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. The Iranian government has vowed to take “reciprocal measures” and has said it will stop issuing visas to US citizens. Some exceptions to this may be made though. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that it has yet to decide on whether to allow a US freestyle wrestling team into the country. The team is due to compete in the Wrestling World Cup in Kermanshah province in mid-February.

You can not do this if you cheated yourself.

Trump To Ask For ‘Major Investigation Into Voter Fraud’

January 25, 2017

President Trump on Wednesday said he will launch a “major” investigation to look into voter fraud in the country.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and….even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time),” the president tweeted Wednesday morning.

“Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!”

President Trump sends message: “My way or the highway”.

Trump White House Clashes With Resistant Civil Servants

February 1, 2017

Tensions between President Trump and the civil service have spilled out into the open as the bureaucracy’s career employees publicly clash with their chief executive.

Civil servants were always bound to be at odds with the president, who promised to drain the government “swamp.” But now a string of spats with the bureaucracy, culminating Friday with the president’s controversial immigration executive order, has forced that bad blood to become public. After the acting attorney general refused to defend Trump’s order on Monday night, he fired her. Meanwhile, hundreds of State Department diplomats are reportedly signing on to a dissent memo criticizing the policy.

The moves are the latest signals of unease from a civil service facing a 180-degree shift from the previous administration and a new president who repeatedly lambasted the bureaucracy while on the campaign stump.

It is such good entertainment to wake up every day and turn on the liberal TV to watch the Trump bashing. At least one person has more trolls than I do.

Trump Taps Neil Gorsuch For Supreme Court

January 31, 2017

President Trump on Tuesday selected Neil Gorsuch to succeed Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, setting up a nasty confirmation battle with Senate Democrats stung over the GOP blockade against former President Obama’s pick.

Trump named Gorsuch, a well-respected conservative who sits on the Colorado-based 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, after a drama-packed day that resembled the president’s former reality show “The Apprentice.”

Dear Mr. President Don:

You’re their President as you are won. That is the entire matter. MSM and wild eyed and undisciplined liberals should get on with their lives as there is nothing you can do about it. The world political and ambassadorial fops should stop trying to predict what has never happened before in anyone’s life time.

Nigel Farrago today said it perfect in get over it. No one can forecast Presidents Trump’s moves as he does not give a dame about his troops. This President does who now ignore the manufactures of fake news,

MSM. In fact he dislikes them all intensely. The MSM fraternity has caused irreconcilable differences between them. Keep in mind this man you are the master of rescue from Bankruptcy. The new President has just taken over a Bankrupt world of globally interacting financially. “The Art of the Bankruptcy” may be your next 2 years.

Jim

Read the following and learn something from Nigel.

Nigel Farage Brutally Trolled With ‘He’s Lying To You’ Sign During Speech About Donald Trump

February 1, 2017

Nigel Farage was brutally trolled during a speech about Donald Trump today by a Labour MEP.

London MEP Seb Dance switched seats to sit right behind Farage during a speech to the European Parliament in Brussels – and held up a little sign telling viewers “he’s lying to you.”

The hilarious moment came as Farage barked out a speech accusing the EU being of “anti-American” and “anti-democratic zealots”.

