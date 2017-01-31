Jim,

The Italian 10y is blowing out! Keep a close eye on Italian debt – €2.2trn and the 3 largest bond markets in the world with a debt/GDP ratio of 132%! If Italy falls, kiss goodbye to the EU. French banks to Italian debt exceeds €250 bn.

CIGA Gijsbert

German Inflation Pick-Up Unsettles Euro Zone Bond Markets

Yields on lower-rated euro zone government bonds rose sharply on Monday after data showing inflation in Germany hit a 3 1/2-year high stoked talk of an unwinding of monetary stimulus, though German yields fell as investors sought safety.

French government bond yields hit 16-month highs, facing additional upward pressure from uncertainty surrounding upcoming presidential elections, a key political risk event for Europe.

In Greece, short-dated bond yields soared to a one-month high around 10 percent GR2YT=TWEB on worries about whether the International Monetary Fund will participate in a bailout program for the indebted southern European country.

