Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

This will be the biggest “TELL” of the Trump Administration indicating future actions.

Donald Trump Supreme Court Choice Announcement Coming Tuesday Evening

January 30, 2017

(CNN) — President Donald Trump tweeted that he will reveal his choice to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court in an announcement Tuesday night.

“I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.),” the President tweeted.

After the death of late Justice Antonin Scalia, President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland, but the Republican majority prevented his confirmation. This move maintained the vacancy on the court — leaving a space open for Trump to make his pick.

Trump, like Obama, signs flurry of first week executive actions

January 27, 2017

President Trump’s first week in office has been marked by a series of significant executive actions as he looks to start in on some of his key priorities.

Presidents have a handful of tools to push through policy without waiting on Congress—including executive orders and the less formal process of presidential memoranda. Both allow the president to direct executive agencies on how he wants them to enforce existing law.

Trump’s pace of six orders and eight memoranda in his first seven days puts him roughly on pace with former President Barack Obama’s first week in office. But Trump and Obama both dwarfed other recent presidents in their use of executive actions early in their term.

Americans Spend More Than They Earn For 9th Straight Month As Savings Rate Tumbles To 2015 Lows

January 30, 2017

Personal income growth disappointed in December, rising a less-than-expected 0.3% MoM. Of course, that did not stop Americans from spending as personal consumption rose 0.5% MoM in December. This is the 9th month in a row of higher annual spending growth than income growth…

Sadly for all those hyping and hoping for wage growth – it is stagnant again…

Which coupled with the rising inflation means real disposable income growth is its slowest since 2015…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

This must have been photo shopped as I don’t recall any demonstrations?

Clinton, 1995, immigration, SOTU