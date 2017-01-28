In Gamble, Trump Team Embraces Stock Market Surge

January 27, 2017

President Trump’s team is breaking with White House precedent by taking a victory lap after a stock market surge.

After the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke 20,000 points for the first time in its history Wednesday, Trump and his advisers quickly hailed the event while giving the new president credit for the milestone.

“The Trump Effect,” tweeted Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump’s top advisers, linking to a story on the stock market milestone.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

There are those that say Debka is an entity with connection to to or the Israeli intelligence organization.

Keeping in mind that MSM is propaganda organs on your local TV, why not read Debka.

This being an important the argument it has merit for our consideration.

Trump-Putin Safe Zones Deal Ousts Iran From Syria

January 26, 2017

Syria stands on the threshold of dramatic changes that will directly impact on the strategic and military situation along the Syrian borders with Israel and Jordan, debkafile reports exclusively. They derive from a deal struck this week by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish US, Russian and Turkish security zones in Syria. This scheme will transfer military control of the country to those three powers. Each of them will be responsible for a zone whose borders will be defined and agreed upon by Washington, Moscow and Ankara.

As part of this arrangement, all forces from the Iranian military, the pro-Iranian Shiite militias and Hizballah will be required to leave Syria.

The US military is to have two security zones – one covering the entire area east of the Euphrates River up to the Iraqi border including Kurdish areas (see attached map). This arrangement will partly resurrect the accord reached in late 2015 by US President Barack Obama and Putin, for the division of Syria into areas of influence. All territory east of the Euphrates was allocated to the US, with Russia taking responsibility for all areas west of the river until the Mediterranean coast. .

Under the new deal, the Turkish area is to stretch about 650 kilometers along the entire Syria-Turkey border and extend between 35 and 50 kilometers into Syrian territory up to Al-Bab, the town where the Turkish military is engaged in its third straight month of fighting for its capture from ISIS.

Debkafile’s military and intelligence sources report that the overriding change on the ground will be the establishment of a second US security zone adjacent to Syria’s borders with Israel and Jordan. It means that the approximately 7,500 US special operations forces troops currently in Jordan will be shifted northward into southern Syria.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

MSM continues and accelerates their attack of President Trump. Is this going to go on for 4 or 8 years at the expense of truth and our nation’s best interest? I believe laws of Sedition is reborn in the bill now pass on Fake or disruptive Fake News. Use it!

Those ‘Resignations’: What Really Happened at the State Department

January 27, 2017

Yesterday at the State Department five officials resigned or retired. Another one today.

The media has gone near-insane, claiming State is crumbling in protest under the Trump administration. This is not true. What happened at State is very routine.

Leaving the Department are head of the Management Bureau Pat Kennedy (above), Assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond, Ambassador Gentry O. Smith, director of the Office of Foreign Missions, arms control official Tom Countryman, and Victoria Nuland.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The latest from John Williams’ www.shadowstats.com

- Both Before and After Inflation Adjustment, 2016 Annual GDP Growth Was Weakest Since the Economic Collapse

- Softer-than-Expected Headline 4q2016 GDP Real Growth of 1.88%, Suggested Greater Weakness and Downside Revisions in February and March Reporting

- Final Sales (GDP Net of Inventory Change) Slowed to 0.88% from 3.02%

- Better-Quality Indicators of Broad Business Activity Still Show the Economy Never Recovered from Its Collapse into 2009 and Is Turning Down Anew

- Fourth-Quarter Velocity of Money Rose for M3, Declined for M1 and M2

- Real New Orders for Durable Goods (Total and Ex-Commercial Aircraft) Declined in December, but Rose Quarter-to-Quarter, Still in Low-Level, Stagnating Non-Recovery

- December New- and Existing-Home Sales Contracted Month-to-Month, Smoothed Activity Continued in Broad, Non-Recovering Stagnation

- Proportion of Existing Sales in Distress Increased for the Third Month

“No. 863: Fourth-Quarter GDP, December Durable Goods, New- and Existing-Home Sales ”

