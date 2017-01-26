“The Last Real Populist”

Let’s not forget what Andrew Jackson really stood for…..”The Anti Central Bank President”! A feisty old geezer.

“The bold effort the present (central) bank had made to control the government are but premonitions of the fate that await the American people should they be deluded into a perpetuation of this institution or the establishment of another like it.”

“Gentlemen, I have had men watching you for a long time and I am convinced that you have used the funds of the bank to speculate in the breadstuffs of the country. When you won, you divided the profits amongst you, and when you lost, you charged it to the bank. You tell me that if I take the deposits from the bank and annul its charter, I shall ruin ten thousand families. That may be true, gentlemen, but that is your sin! Should I let you go on, you will ruin fifty thousand families, and that would be my sin! You are a den of vipers and thieves.”

When Alexander Hamilton called for a Bank of the United States in his Report on a National Bank, he envisioned a central bank that would sustain a developing national economy. The bank would, through the creation of bank “notes,” replace some of the gold and silver money in circulation.

No wonder he is being taken off the twenty dollar bill, and Hamilton gets to stay on the ten!

President Trump hangs Andrew Jackson’s portrait in Oval Office

January 25, 2017

President Donald Trump’s populist message apparently extends to his interior decorating.

According to a New York Times report, Trump on Tuesday hung a portrait of Andrew Jackson in the Oval Office.

Trump has praised the 7th President calling him, “an amazing figure in American history – very unique so many ways.” White House chief strategist Steve Bannon even described Trump’s inaugural address as “Jacksonian.”

The former military officer’s legacy as presidency is considered one of the more controversial in U.S. history. Jackson was known for his temper; after he lost his first presidential election in 1824, he claimed the system was “rigged.”

