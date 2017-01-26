Bill Holter’s Commentary

Bad math? I call it a truth bomb …and one of many covered up and not released by our previous administration.

Oopsie! Department Of Education Cops To Massive Math Error On Student Loans

January 23, 2017

What a confidence builder, eh? This looks more like a confidence game, though, in support of the Obama administration’s war on for-profit schools. The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board blasts the Department of Education for waiting months to disclose that they had made a huge error on student-loan defaults, even while issuing regulations that hammered for-profit schools on the basis of that error:

In early January the department disclosed that it had discovered a “coding error” that incorrectly computed College Scorecard repayment rates—that is, the percentage of borrowers who haven’t defaulted and have repaid at least one dollar of their loan principal. The department says the error “led to the undercounting of some borrowers who had not reduced their loan balances by at least one dollar.”

The department played down the mistake, but the new average three-year repayment rate has declined by 20 percentage points to 46%. This is huge. It means that fewer than half of undergraduate borrowers at the average college are paying down their debt.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

These stories are only Jacks for openers…in the year of the truth bomb.

Court Grants Judicial Watch Request, Orders Top Obama DOJ Official to Preserve Podesta Email Communication

January 18, 2017

(Washington DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan granted Judicial Watch’s Motion to Preserve emails of a U.S. Department of Justice assistant attorney general. Judge Sullivan issued a Minute Order on January 17, 2017, requiring the Justice Department to “preserve all agency records and potential agency records between the dates of December 1, 2014 and November 7, 2016 in any personal email account of Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs Peter Kadzik.”

The court order came in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch against the U.S. Department of Justice on January 15, 2017, seeking access, in part, to email correspondence between Peter Kadzik, the Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs, and John Podesta, then-chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, regarding the Justice Department’s review of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:17-cv-00029)).

According to Wikileaks, on May 19, 2015, Kadzik sent Podesta an email appearing to tip off Clintons’ campaign about the Justice Department’s review of Clinton’s emails:

There is a HJC oversight hearing today where the head of our Civil Division will testify. Likely to get questions on State Department emails. Another filing in the FOIA case went in last night or will go in this am that indicates it will be awhile (2016) before the State Department posts the emails.

More…

Judicial Watch: Court Hearing Tuesday, January 24, in Case Seeking Clinton Communications Turned over to FBI by Datto

January 23, 2017

Washington DC) – Judicial Watch today announced a hearing will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2017, regarding Judicial Watch’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit seeking records held by the FBI in connection with text messages and emails of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stored on the equipment of Datto Inc., a commercial data management company (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:16-cv-02369)).

Judicial Watch’s lawsuit seeks:

All records, including but not limited to emails or text messages (SMSs, MMSs, BBMs, iMessages, etc.), discovered, recovered, retrieved from, or found on any Datto device, equipment, or hardware connected to or used to backup or support former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton’s clintonemail.com email system.

All records relating to the FBI’s efforts to discover, recover, retrieve, or find emails or text messages stored on the Datto device, equipment, or hardware …

More…