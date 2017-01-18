Jim,

Five Trump statements — good for gold?

CIGA Gijsbert

Opinion: Gold Prices Could Soar If Donald Trump Says Any One Of These Five Things

January 18, 2017

Five Trump statements

Trump is unpredictable — that much we know. But regardless of his target — a country, a company or a person — gold is one of the few investments that act as a safe haven from turmoil in the world of politics or investing.

Here are the five statements that could send gold soaring:

1. Trump declares his intention to name China a currency manipulator. ETFs of interest are iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI, -0.46% ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 FXP, +1.11% and Deutsche X-Trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF ASHR, +0.95%

2. Trump declares his intention to abandon the so-called one-China policy.

3. Trump states an intention to declare artificial islands built by China in the South China Sea as illegal.

4. Trump makes more statements that are seen encouraging European Union (EU) member countries to leave the trade pact. ETFs of interest are iShares MSCI Germany Index EWG, +0.22% SPDR Euro Stoxx 50 ETF FEZ, -0.23% WisdomTree Inter Hedged Equity Fund HEDJ, -0.76% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF VGK, +0.00% and Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust FXE, +0.62%

5. Trump provides support for quickly doing a trade treaty with the United Kingdom, encouraging the U.K. to do a “hard” exit from EU. ETFs of interest are iShares MSCI UK EWU, +0.13% and Guggenheim CurrencyShares British FXB, +1.72%

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

233 years of the Dow compliments of CIGA Huggy.

Textbook crash on the major MA80-89 yearly.