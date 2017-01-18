Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The man won the election but MSM ignores that. MSM plans to undermine the man at every opportunity. This looks like four, maybe 8 years of this years of this. Get over it you liberal wakes. Donald Trump is the MFWIC.

Newsletter Today: Trump, the Unpopular Populist. Pot Shops and the High Class.

January 18, 2017

Since winning the election, Donald Trump hasn’t extended many olive branches to those who didn’t vote for him. More often than not, he’s set those branches on fire. That combative approach along with his response to Russia has made him the only president-elect among the last seven to see his popularity drop during his transition to the White House, according to three new polls (which Trump says are “rigged”). Only 4 in 10 Americans approve of Trump, mostly along partisan lines. One bright spot for Trump: About 6 in 10 Americans have confidence in his ability to deal with the economy and jobs.

– Trump is rattling the United States’ European allies with his comments about NATO, the EU and more.

– Trump’s health secretary pick fought to limit coverage in one of America’s neediest states.

– Michael Hiltzik breaks down what we know about Trump’s and Sen. Rand Paul’s Obamacare replacement plans.

– Many members of California’s delegation won’t attend the inauguration, but columnist Steve Lopez is heading out to “bear witness on behalf of my native state and as a member of the scabrous fraternity of ink-stained wretches.”

The choice Trump makes for the vacancy at the Supreme Court will show who the president elect really is. One would hope it is not Judge Blankfein or his double.

Andrew Napolitano Meets Donald Trump for Second Time On Supreme Court Nomination

January 17, 2017

President-elect Donald Trump met Tuesday, for the second time since the November presidential election, with Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst and Ron Paul Institute Advisory Board Member Andrew Napolitano. As with their previous hour-long meeting in December, Napolitano says in an interview with host Stuart Varney at Fox Business that a focus of the new meeting was Trump choosing a nominee to fill the vacant Supreme Court position.

In particular, Napolitano says in the interview that Trump and Napolitano discussed, in relation to filling the vacancy, “judicial attitudes, judicial temperament, ideology, and candidates for the court.”

