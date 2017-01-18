Bill Holter, of jsmineset.com sits down with Maurice Jackson of Proven and Probable to discuss why owning physical precious metals is paramount not just for investors, but citizens as a whole. Mr. Holter conveys why Banks, the world of academia, and Media cast doubt on ownership of physical precious metals as he provides the distinction between money and currency. We will address why the word money is not and cannot be printed on a Federal Reserve Note. In addition, Bill will provide investors the choice of precious metals he prefers and best storage options for investors. Finally, we will address what actions you the investor need to take!

