You have to love how serious looking the people look packing all that junk fiat money around. Dollars are headed the same way, anyone that wants the Presidency now is self-destructive, unfortunately it means whomever that is really does not understand, or believes himself to be a financial Hercules. I truly wish he was.

Am I the only one who fears the excessive money printing will certainly lead to a Weimar Germany scenario?

I’ll have a Coke, please. (Weimar Germany)

In Venezuela, they don’t count currency anymore….they weigh it!

$5 trillion, on top of the already $20 trillion, plus untold trillions in the usual budget deficits and interest payments!

Now add Social Security and Medicare obligations?

Fuhgetaboutit!

McCain Proposes Massive $5 Trillion, 5-Year Defense Budget; Blames “Flawed Obama Defense Strategy”

January 17, 2017

Just weeks after it was revealed that the Pentagon attempted to bury a study, that it itself had actually commissioned, which revealed staggering financial waste on Department of Defense programs, John McCain has proposed a new military budget that would exceed Obama’s proposed spending by $430 billion over 5 years and total over $5 trillion, in aggregate. In a 33-page white paper called “Restoring American Power”, McCain described his proposals as just a start toward repairing the “damage that has been done to our military over the past eight years” under the Obama administration.

“President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to ‘fully eliminate the defense sequester’ and ‘submit a new budget to rebuild our military.’ This cannot happen soon enough.”

“The damage that has been done to our military over the past eight years will not be reversed in one year. Just stemming the bleeding caused by recent budget cuts will take most of the next five years, to say nothing of the sustained increases in funding required thereafter.”

