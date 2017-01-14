Bill Holter’s Commentary

Are you surprised? I can’t wait to peruse the full list of “beneficiaries”! Did they not believe they would be found out eventually? There are several questions to be asked… did anyone “declare” these “winnings”? If not, isn’t that blatant tax evasion? If not declared and no taxes were paid …how come the IRS never flagged any of this on their own? Lastly, why did they accept such small “finder fees”? If you are going to steal, steal big! WOW, the truth bombs keep raining down!

Hacker Breaks Into Clinton Foundation Server, Finds Millions in Fraud

January 11, 2017

We’ve been awaiting the highly anticipated Wikileaks announcement for about a week now, but we know that Julian Assange delayed the release of the supposed bombshell files on Hillary Clinton. Apparently that’s too long for another hacker to wait.

Infamous hacker, named Guccifer 2.0 hacked his way into the Clinton Foundation databases and uncovered some of the most damning evidence to date of the Clinton corruption. Here’s his message below and he got impatient and did some digging himself.

“Many of you have been waiting for this, some even asked me to do it. So, this is the moment. I hacked the Clinton Foundation server and downloaded hundreds of thousands of docs and donors’ databases.”

More…