Once again Barry is making good on his pledge to release all Gitmo detainees to the detriment of most of the US citizens.

Compliments of CIGA Larry.

EXCLUSIVE: At Least 18 MORE Guantanamo Detainees To Be Freed Within Days As Obama Starts Mass Transfer Of Fanatics Who Have Threatened To Bomb And Behead Americans

January 5, 2017

President Obama is planning to transfer at least 18 more Guantanamo Bay detainees within days after announcing that four prisoners are being sent to Saudi Arabia, DailyMail.com has learned.

The group being released will be drawn from those held at Guantanamo – who include an accused senior al Qaeda bomb-maker, the terror group’s top financial manager, and two intended 9/11 hijackers, who have all been held in the Cuba-based U.S. detention facility for more than a decade.

According to a military source briefed on the process, as total of 22 detainees are being prepared for transfer out of the camp, also known as Gitmo, before January 20.

