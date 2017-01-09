What will the end of 2017 look like? Financial writer Bill Holter says, “I don’t think it will even resemble what today looks like. I think you may see the financial system come down, and it may be by the end of the year that the system is coming back up or coming back on line. We are going to have a bank holiday. We are going to have to have some sort of reset. The reset will include a bank holiday. Your ATM won’t work. Your credit cards won’t work. Distribution is going to fail. It’s all about credit. Everything financial and everything economic relies on credit. I believe that we are going to have a credit crisis this year where credit becomes very scarce or actually dries up completely. In that scenario, it is not good. You are talking about distribution breaking down and people going hungry, riots, martial law, cross default from country to country to country to country, bank to bank to bank and broker to broker to broker. Everything runs and lives on credit, and without credit, it’s almost like caveman days.”





Holter also says, “If you ask the question, does the average American believe we’re broke, I think deep down, and in the back of their minds, they think we’re broke. We’re living this lifestyle, and they think this lifestyle is not going to change. When the lifestyle does change, and it’s forced to be changed, that’s a gigantic truth bomb.”





Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with Bill Holter of JSMineset.com.