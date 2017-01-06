Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Seeing the continuing trend of major financial influence in politics present during the Obama administration while expecting something different to develop is Einstein’s definition of insanity. The picture looks good but the change escapes me. The good generals and representatives of the dark forces’ soldiers out of the evil banking sector in the new administration cabinet is quite disquieting. This is the ongoing war of light versus dark for control of the planet, nothing less.

Bankers are totally evil. Generals are both black and white. Where are the forces of light? Certainly not in the comment “torture works”, no matter how true.

Trump Team Considering Another Goldman Executive for Key Treasury Post

January 6, 2017

After tapping several Goldman Sachs Group Inc. alumni for senior economic posts, President-elect Donald Trump’s team is considering yet another for a key job at the Treasury Department.

Jim Donovan, a senior Goldman Sachs GS, +1.48% private banker, is under consideration to be the U.S. Treasury Department’s undersecretary for domestic finance, according to people familiar with the matter.

The choice isn’t yet final and could change, these people said. Attempts to reach Donovan Friday were unsuccessful. Trump’s transition team didn’t respond to a request for comment.

