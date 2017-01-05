The moment of truth approaches. Compliments of CIGA David.

Rand Paul Introduces Bill to Audit the Fed, Says it Has Trump Support

January 4, 2017

Literally nothing is going to happen here. Let’s not pretend Congress will actually pass a Rand Paul bill that simply requests for the Federal Reserve to be audited. After all, they’re the central bank for the world now, rigging markets and fixing rates almost on demand. There are a lot of people with a lot of questions for the Fed — an entity who presides over an unlimited balance sheet and the power to both print fiat currency at will and to increase the amount of interest it charges the U.S. government.

Any person or entity under the auspices of the SEC or FINRA is forced to undergo routine audits, just to make sure everything is kosher. Why isn’t the same standard used for the Fed?

Rand Paul wants to change that and he says it has the support of President elect Trump.

