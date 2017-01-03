Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

It is unprecedented that such Herculean act that could redrawn the Middle East is engineered and accepted by the United State this late in a lame duck administrations life. We seem so anxious for war almost anywhere and right away.

Column One: Obama And Israel, Strike And Counter-Strike

December 29, 2016

Resolution 2334 asserts that Israel has no right to any of the lands it took control over during the Six-Day War.

UN Security Council Resolution 2334 was the first prong of outgoing President Barack Obama’s lame duck campaign against Israel.

US Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech on Wednesday was the second.

On January 15, stage 3 will commence in Paris.

At France’s lame duck President François Hollande’s international conference, the foreign ministers of some 50 states are expected to adopt as their own Kerry’s anti-Israel principles.

Some of the strictest anti gun laws are in Chicago. Look what happened when Nanny government makes it illegal for us to defend ourselves.

Trump Blasts Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel For Record-Setting 762 Homicides And 4,331 Shooting Victims In 2016 And Says He ‘Must Ask For Federal Help’ If He Can’t Fix Windy City

January 2, 2017

Donald Trump used his Twitter bully pulpit on Monday to blast Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel for allowing his city’s murder and firearms shooting rates to spiral out of control.

‘Chicago murder rate is record setting – 4,331 shooting victims with 762 murders in 2016,’ Trump tweeted.

‘If Mayor can’t do it he must ask for Federal help!’

2016 was one of the most violent years in Chicago history with the most homicides in two decades – more than New York and Los Angeles combined.

The nation’s third largest city also saw 1,100 more shooting incidents last year than it did in 2015, according to data released Sunday by the Chicago Police Department.

Assange To Hannity: Source For WikiLeaks Was Not Russian Government

January 2, 2017

In an exclusive interview with FOX News Channel’s Sean Hannity the founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange said Russia was not the source for the DNC and John Podesta hacks.

HANNITY: Can you say to the American people, unequivocally, that you did not get this information about the DNC, John Podesta’s emails, can you tell the American people 1,000 percent that you did not get it from Russia or anybody associated with Russia?

JULIAN ASSANGE: Yes. We can say, we have said, repeatedly that over the last two months that our source is not the Russian government and it is not a state party.

