If you ask Clif about the gold price, he might make me look too conservative.

Happy New Year

Jim

timetalks….

December 31, 2016

… Over $600 per ounce Silver…$20,000 DOW

This work and the publications known as the ALTA reports began in 1997 with the first data gathering operations.

From that time, until this very day, the data sets have always had a ‘DOW (over) $20,000′ values set in place.

This set was discussed in radio interviews in the early 2000s as there were other elements within these sets including my infamous ‘silver (to be) over $600 an ounce’ statements made through these decades. One needs grasp how rare it is for actual numbers to make it through the processing in order to appreciate the nature of the ‘$600 per ounce of silver’ statement within the data that has held stable for over 14 years of these reports. These sets may not have had any growth for months at a time, yet when next resumed, the data sets would still reinforce the link between $600 silver and $20,000 DOW. Both of these numbers were beyond ‘strange’, and completely into the world of ‘lunacy’ in the early 2000′s. As was evidenced by all the hilarity and abuse i received over the subsequent years for those statements.

Clif’s Interview with Greg Hunter:

2017 Predictions on Trump, Gold, Silver, Housing, Stocks, Bonds & Antarctica-Clif High

January 1, 2017

By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (Early Sunday Release)

Internet data mining expert Clif High says forget about the rumors and predictions of Donald Trump being blocked from taking office. High says Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President and explains, “I don’t have any data that says, hard stop, Trump is assassinated. I don’t have that . . . . I am willing to back my data with real money, an ounce of silver, and I have an ounce of silver, and I would be willing to bet the inauguration part goes through smoothly given the emotional data sets we have now.”

High, who calls what he does “Predictive Linguistics,” mines the internet and collects billions of data points to produce forecasts of the future. On the financial markets, High simply says, “We’re screwed. . . . The equity markets in our data sets are highly manipulated. So, if you ask will there be a crash? I say there already is a crash. Everybody that is not part of the financial system at the top end is currently living in a depression, and the media does not acknowledge this.”

On the U.S. dollar and its purchasing power, High predicts, “The purchasing power is going to be eroded away fairly quickly. I suspect the erosion (of the U.S. dollar) is going to start in March or so. . . . The turning point for the Trump euphoria will hit at the end of February and carry on through March and April. There will probably be people that will define this as a crash. . . . In our data sets, around March and April, the erosion of the dollar continues . . . The Fed, in a laggardly way, starts to chase interest rates. . . . We may jump to 9% or 10% interest rates as quickly as March or April.”

