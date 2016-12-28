Jim,

ECB tells Monte dei Paschi it needs to raise 8.8 billion euros– who do you think is responsible for the endless black hole, and why is the money of those responsible not confiscated?

CIGA Gijsbert

ECB Tells Monte Dei Paschi It Needs To Raise 8.8 Billion Euros

December 27, 2016

The European Central Bank has told Monte dei Paschi it needs to plug a capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros (7 billion pounds), higher than a previous 5 billion euro gap estimated by the bank, the lender said on Monday, confirming what sources told Reuters.

Last Friday the Italian government approved a decree to bail out Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI) after Italy’s No. 3 lender failed to win investor backing for a desperately needed 5 billion euro capital increase.

The bank said on Monday it had officially asked the ECB last Friday for go ahead for a “precautionary recapitalisation”.

