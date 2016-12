Dear G,

Bitcoin is a virtual game that is being made look better than gold or silver, to sell the concept of a world wide virtual currency.

It should change its name to “Nintendo Virtual Foolishness,” as it’s purpose is to win the hearts and minds of a public.

After that to construct a “Dollar Index Bit Coin” backed by tickets to Mars from Space Inc. with a picture of Elon Musk.

There is no computer game that can not be hacked, and there never will be.

Regards,

Jim