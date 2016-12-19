Bill Holter’s Commentary

This is a very bad sign for a Ponzi scheme that relies on “new credit” to continue. We now also know China is being forced to liquidate US Treasuries to shore up their own finances, not good no matter how it is spun…

Chinese Interbank Lending Freezes, Forcing Massive Intervention By China’s Central Bank

December 18, 2016

China is finding itself in an increasingly more untenable situation, trapped on one hand by its sliding currency (and declining reserves), which as noted earlier it has manipulated higher by forcing overnight unsecured rates to spike, in the process punishing “speculators” and other shorts…

… and on the other, by a banking sector that finds itself desperately in need of liquidity, unable to endure the PBOC’s monetary interventions, and on the verge of a liquidity crisis comparable to what Chinese banks suffered in the summer of 2013 when overnight rates briefly shot up above 20% as China pushed aggressively with a failed deleveraging campaign.

All this came to a head late last week when as Caixin reported late on Thursday, interbank lending froze on Thursday after many commercial banks suspended interbank operations amid tight liquidity conditions. Caixin adds that major institutions such as securities firms and fund managers, suddenly found themselves in a liquidity vacuum after banks, including the big four state-owned banks, became reluctant to make loans.

