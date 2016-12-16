Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The latest from John Williams’ http://www.shadowstats.com/

- November Freight Index Signaled Continued Weakening Economy and Non-Recovery

- Nonsensical Month-to-Month Volatility in Housing Starts Continued: September Fell 9.6% (-9.6%), October Gained 27.4%, November Fell 18.7% (-18.7%)

- Most-Extreme Reporting Instability Since the Depths of the 1980 Recession

- Smoothed Housing Starts and Permits Held in Non-Recovering, Low-Level Stagnation; Activity Down Respectively by 52% (-52%) and 47% (-47%) from Pre-Recession Peaks

- Broad U.S. Economic Activity Has Continued to Falter

“No. 856: November Housing Starts, Freight Index, Economic Outlook “

http://www.shadowstats.com/