We will be doing our normal weekend interview on Monday afternoon to be posted shortly afterwards.Our very special guest will be Mr. Yra Harris so don’t miss this one! This interview may be the last one (unless breaking news needs commentary) for the year as we head into the Christmas week. Bill will have a public article out later today and another for subscribers over the weekend or early next week. Jim will also have an article for subscribers sometime next week on the “mechanics” of how he sees gold will be taken higher. Postings will be spotty between Christmas and the New Year.

Bill